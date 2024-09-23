Teen bookstore owner seeks new location after building sale

By Alan Shope

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KMBC) — Halley Vincent, the youngest indie bookstore owner in America at just 15 years old, is searching for a new location for her store, Seven Stories Bookstore, in Shawnee after her current building was sold.

“We had a lot of people who were super excited to check out the store,” said Vincent.

She started the business three years ago as a nonprofit to benefit local animal shelters.

“We give away books. We try to get people reading,” she said.

The bookstore occupies a 400-square-foot space.

News of the building’s sale first broke in August, and now Vincent has hired a real estate agent to find a new location in Shawnee.

“I can’t quite look for a space if I’m in school,” she said.

Vincent is a sophomore at Olathe North High School.

“I ride the bus home from school and then come in to run my business,” she said.

Vincent acknowledges the challenges she faces.

“I think the main burden I’ve encountered is how I’m going to make it financially work,” she said.

Her family and friends have shown their support by starting a GoFundMe page to help her relocate, and she has already reached 65% of her nearly $30,000 goal.

“I am not at an age where I can get a business loan,” Vincent said.

She opened the business in November 2021 and does not yet have a specific date by which she must vacate the current building.

She hopes to secure a new space by the beginning of next year.

“It really means a lot to me that the community came out to support my store and support the move,” she said.

