26-year-old charged in Missouri standoff after reportedly holding twin toddlers hostage

By Nick Sloan & JoBeth Davis

PLEASANT VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office took an armed suspect into custody overnight after he barricaded inside a Pleasant Valley home following an alleged domestic assault.

Officers from both Claycomo and Pleasant Valley were originally called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 7100 block of Fulton Road Monday night.

Authorities were told by a woman who made it out of the home that a man inside the house had assaulted her and was still inside with a weapon and twin toddlers.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Special Tactics and Response Team evacuated neighboring townhomes while communicating with the suspect in an effort to resolve the situation safely.

Ultimately, deputies entered the home and found the suspect with a gun in hand. That suspect was disarmed after a struggle and taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Tyson S. Campbell. He has been charged with felony domestic assault in connection with this incident Authorities say additional charges are possible.

The twin toddlers reportedly being held hostage inside the home were returned to their mother safely.

