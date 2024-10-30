Vermont non-profit helps provide free fuel to homes during colder months

By James Maloney

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Vermont charity non-profit has been helping give residents a warm surprise this season.

Split-the-ticket has been working with fuel providers to give free oil to home owners who are nominated by community members.

On Tuesday, Senator Peter Welch helped to deliver fuel to a home in Woodstock.

The property owners paid nothing, and the cost was split between the charity and the participating fuel company.

Split the Ticket Managing Director Matt Cota said they can’t help without the support of neighbors in the community.

“If they recognize someone in their community that is going through a hard time, that is either too proud or doesn’t know how to apply for help. This is a great program to help fill in the gaps.”

Cota added that the organization works to supply oil to about 50 homes a year.

