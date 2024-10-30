Wauwatosa East High School students make Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU

By Web staff

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — In just a few days, kids will flood sidewalks wearing their favorite costumes for a night of trick-or-treating.

But even if some really young ones won’t be able to make it out, they’re certainly in the Halloween spirit thanks to students from Wauwatosa East High School. The school has a club called HOSA. It’s geared towards students looking at a future career in health care.

This year, they decided to make custom costumes for babies in the NICU at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital.

“By making these NICU costumes, it kinda gives them a sense of normalcy, or something special to know that they’re appreciated, and they can have those special moments, even in this dark time and in this hospital setting,” said junior Bella Nilsen.

The inspiration came from the teacher who runs the group and her own experiences having a child in the NICU.

She says this project was a way of paying it forward after seeing others care for her baby during a difficult time.

