BSO locates mother of young girl dropped off at West Park daycare

WEST PARK, Florida (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have located the mother of a young girl who was dropped off at a daycare Thursday morning in West Park.

Deputies responded to the daycare located at 3900 S.W. 40th Ave. after being notified that a child was left there.

The girl, believed to be named Malaya, is said to be around two or three years old.

Witnesses reported that a male driving a dark-colored vehicle left her at the facility. Surveillance video confirmed the depiction of the vehicle.

Daycare security cameras show a man entering the daycare and dropping off the girl. It is unclear if the man had any contact with the daycare staff.

Earlier in the day, BSO officials said the girl was safe with them as they searched for her family.

“At this point, Malaya, last I heard, is under the care of our deputies. You can see in the photos how well she’s dressed, but she does not go to that school and she’s not registered. She’s in good health and we just need to find her family or guardians,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies confirmed they had successfully located the child’s mother after she came forward.

Deputies said the mother may have been alerted to the whereabouts of her daughter based on news reports.

Parents at the daycare were shocked to hear what occurred.

“We have a sign. They sign in and out and they check the paperwork to make sure we’re signing in and out and when a parent (enters) that they don’t see, they have a paperwork that verifies who the person is, they ID them, and everything. So, like I said, I trust them fully,” said a parent.

“In this school, at least, they know who is going to pick up my kids, just his dad and me,” said another parent.

“I just know that a kid got dropped off and they just left. They didn’t sign in, sign out, or anything like that. Maybe he followed directions? I don’t know. Maybe the mom, whoever the caretaker, said ‘Hey, drop her off here and just leave her.’ Maybe that is what he was told to do. There’s no telling. No one knows but the person who actually did it,” said a third parent. (It’s) irresponsible. They shouldn’t be given children to be taken care of.”

Others parents agreed it wasn’t how a parent should act.

“It’s weird. That’s weird,” said another parent.

“That’s crazy, you know?” said a fifth parent.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and it is unknown if anyone will face any charges.

