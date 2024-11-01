Students at Boston University come together for annual “pumpkin drop”

By Emily Maher

BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston University hosted their annual pumpkin drop on Wednesday.

Students gather at the Metclaf Science Center where other students drop pumpkins off the roof of the fourth story of that building and observe as they fall to the ground and smash.

“That was so exciting. This is my Roman Empire. This is the best time of the year,” junior Lauren Sanfanandre said.

“It was great. I feel like it was better than last year,” sophomore Jack O’Sullivan said.

One might ask why are students dropping dozens of pumpkins from the roof of the Meclaf building?

“That’s a great question,” Margaret Barch, the undergraduate program administrator in the Boston University physics department said.

The answer is pretty simple.

“It’s just a blast and science is supposed to be fun,” junior Mitchell Hardman said.

The smashing spectacle draws students from all studies, to learn about physics, in an unforgettable way.

“They don’t need to do an equation to have the pumpkin drop, Barch said. “It’s just a way to all get together.”

