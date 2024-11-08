High school retires jersey of Jayvion Taylor, student who died at football practice

By WTVR Web Staff

Hopewell, Virginia (WTVR) — Hopewell High School has retired the jersey of a student who died during football practice this summer, according to a social media post from the school district.

Jayvion Taylor, a 10th-grade student who played JV football for Hopewell, died of a heart attack during football practice in August.

“Last night, during the JV football game, Jayvion Taylor’s jersey was officially retired, marking a heartfelt tribute to his legacy,” the school district wrote on Facebook. “Surrounded by family and friends, this special moment honored his memory and passion for the game he loved.”

Taylor is remembered as a “genuine and remarkable student.”

