2 Canadians arrested for drug trafficking; $40 million of cocaine seized from truck in Illinois

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two people from Canada have been arrested on drug charges, after Illinois State Police seized more than $40 million worth of cocaine from a semi-trailer truck near the Iowa state line on Friday.

Police said, around 2:10 p.m., a trooper conducted a vehicle inspection on a Volvo semi-trailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County.

During the inspection, the trooper noticed “numerous indicators of criminal activity,” and a search of the truck revealed 1,146 pounds of cocaine, with an approximate street value of more than $40 million, police said.

Police arrested 27-year-old Vanshpreet Singh and 36-year-old Manpreet Singh, both of Ontario, Canada. The pair have been charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and cocaine trafficking.

“ISP’s coordinated focus on trafficking is helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement.

Vanshpreet Singh and Manpreet Signh were being held at the Henry County Jail to await their first court appearance.

