Man shot and killed by stepson in Florida, family says; police continue search for shooter

By Alyssa Dzikowski, Nikiya Carrero and Hunter Geisel

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A man is dead and a suspect is still at large following what police called a domestic shooting in Plantation on Saturday morning.

Plantation Police told CBS News Miami that the incident happened near 7000 W. Sunrise Blvd. at a home in the Apple Creek Community. When officers arrived, they found the man dead and the shooter gone.

Officers had set up a perimeter between West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 65th Avenue as they searched for the shooter. The perimeter was broken down later Saturday afternoon.

The family of the man who died told CBS News Miami his name was Clayous Pearl but neighbors knew him as “Paul” and someone always willing to lend a hand. According to his family, he was killed by his own stepson.

Police told CBS News Miami they were not identifying the man killed or his shooter at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.