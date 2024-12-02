‘It’s just so amazing’: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ lights up for 77th year

By Tori Yorgey and Khiree Stewart

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — It’s a Baltimore holiday tradition that, for many, never gets old.

WBAL-TV 11 News cameras were there as homeowners illuminated the “Miracle on 34th Street” in Hampden on Saturday for the holiday display’s 77th year.

Several homes and their front yards were lit up in all kinds of holiday lights and displays, enough to brighten the spirits of attendees as the holiday season kicks off.

“It’s just so amazing, and even when you’re down or you’re cold, you still feel the joy and it’s always something to look forward to,” said Jennifer Devine, who has been coming for years with her family.

“I didn’t know if I felt like it tonight, but then, she was like, ‘Yes, come on, mom, let’s do it,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? Yes.’ It lifts my spirit. It’s just people coming together from all over the world and seeing this. I wished I lived in this street so I was looking for a house here as well,” Devine told 11 News.

But it’s not just about the lights, the lighting gives people a chance to also visit stores and shops in the Hampden area. Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even the Grinch made their appearances. Either way, this event still draws out first-timers, like Darlene Shifflett.

“I love it. I think it’s wonderful. It’s all about Christmas,” Shifflett told 11 News.

The lights will run until New Year’s Day. They go dark weeknights at 10 p.m., except Fridays and Saturdays, when they stay on until midnight.

Many people said this is a great tradition and they plan to keep coming back.

“I will because it’s wonderful, and it makes you feel warm inside,” Shifflett told 11 News.

