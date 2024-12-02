Warning signs posted after “aggressive” 12-foot shark spotted in Hawaii

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV) — Warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach after a shark was spotted swimming 100 yards away on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The species of the 12-foot shark was not identified.

Officials did not elaborate on how the shark was behaving for them to consider it aggressive.

So far there have been no reports of injuries or attacks.

Anyone visiting the area is encouraged to check with lifeguards for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.

