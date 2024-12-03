Video captures luxury yacht crashing into boat and dock causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages

By Sheldon Fox, Chantal Cook and Dannielle Garcia

AVENTURA, Florida (WSVN) — A luxury yacht caused a chain reaction after losing power, causing it to crash with a yacht, boat, and dock, resulting in major damage.

The multi-boat crash occurred on Sunday night in Aventura.

Cellphone video, exclusively obtained by 7News, captures a luxury yacht crashing into Nelson Fox’s boat and dock.

“That took a very strong impact,” he said. “It propelled across the channel and was rammed right into my boat.”

Another cellphone video shows the aftermath of the collision with visible damage to both the boat and dock.

“This big boat, hit my boat, and the dock, and crashed into it,” said Fox in the video.

He said the yacht that hit his boat was slammed by another yacht which had lost power as its captain tried docking it at the Turnberry property across the water.

“Basically cracked the whole top, actually lifted the boat and the boat did a wheelie on the the dock,” he said. “And there’s more damage.”

Fox’s boat sustained scuffs, dents, scratches and a cracked bimmi roof from the impact of the crash.

“This was knocked over,” he said pointing at the dock’s damaged floatations.

In one of the cellphone videos, dock security was present as Fox waited on the police.

“Well, honey, look at what you missed,” he said. “Got security here. The cops are coming.”

Fox, who is a grandfather, said he’s lucky that his family was not on the boat during the crash.

“It could’ve possibly thrown us off the boat or against the boat, and really done some bad bodily injury,” said Fox.

Aventura Police said no one was injured.

Fox said his dock received $100,000 worth of damage from the crash.

“It needs to be replaced because the floatations are burst. It’ll be $100,000,” he said.

The repairs for his boat will be even more money.

“Structurally it’s unsound,” said Fox. “The boat will be $165,000 to replace.”

Aventura Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation into the crash.

As of Monday night, no word from FWC on any arrests or details involving their investigation.

