Community supports kindergarteners injured in Butte County school shooting with fundraisers

By Lindsay Weber

BUTTE COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A day after a gunman shot two kindergarten students at a small, rural Butte County private school, the sheriff said the victims were in critical, but stable condition and had a “very long road ahead of them in terms of recovery.”

Sheriff Kory Honea identified the two boys as 5-year-old Elias Wolford and 6-year-old Roman Mendez.

“It is very likely that they are going to have to have a number of surgeries going forward, but the fact that they are currently still with us is something that we should all be very thankful for,” Honea said.

Their school, Feather River Adventist, serves just 35 students, but the wider Northern California community is stepping up to show its support for the boys and their families.

How to help support the boys injured in the shooting

The family of Roman, one of the children injured, sent the following statement to KCRA 3:

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has reached out and donated, either to this or to the church group’s donations. It has all been so helpful. He is stable as of now but we are waiting to see if more surgeries are needed.”

The family shared a GiveSendGo page with KCRA. They said the fundraiser would help with expenses after his discharge, including proper clothing, medical care, therapy, and other essentials.

The aunt of the other boy injured, Elias, said his parents are already stressed enough watching their child go through something no child should ever have to face. She doesn’t want them to also stress over their financial situation.

She shared a GoFundMe link the family is using to accept donations.

“I would just like to ask everyone to please pray for healing for not only my nephew, but for all the children involved. And please show support. If you can give a gift, give a gift to the GoFundMe. It really means a lot,” Tawnee Preisner, Elias’s aunt said. “Nothing can make this situation better, other than just being there, praying, showing your support. It can ease the burden a little bit more.”

The North Valley Community Foundation has also opened a victims’ fund for boys’ families. The foundation noted that all available funds would go to the families.

For those who would like to participate in a fundraising event, the sheriff’s office shared a chili buffet fundraiser. The event is taking place on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville. There is a minimum donation of $5 per person attending the event.

For those who are unable to donate, the Northern California Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which operates the school where the attack occurred, said it also encourages spiritual support.

“On behalf of the Feather River community, the Northern California Conference continues to encourage prayers lifting up all who have been affected by this tragedy,” the church shared in a statement.

