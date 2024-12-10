Pastor seeks community support in gifting home to mom of seven kids this holiday

By Alysia Burgio

INKSTER, Michigan (WWJ) — A pastor at a church in Inkster hopes that with the community’s help, he can provide the ultimate Christmas miracle for a local family in need.

“Life for me right now is a hassle. We’re constantly moving from place to place,” said Marquita Thomas from Detroit.

Thomas, a single mom of seven kids between ages 4 to 16, is eager to one day find a home she can call her own.

“We’ve been at hotels, different family members’ houses, and everything, but I make sure we stay together,” Thomas said.

Working full-time and currently staying with other family members, Thomas says money is always tight.

“I just do the best I can with what I got,” she said.

Two years ago, her son attended The Prevailing Church in Inkster, building a bond with senior Pastor Rick Sykes, who became a mentor for the family.

“I saw where they was at that particular time. My heart dropped, and compassion just went up a notch,” said Sykes.

This holiday, Sykes made it his mission to support Thomas and her kids and ask the community to help them afford a roof over their heads.

“That’s the ultimate goal, and I’m not going to stop until that happens,” Sykes said.

For Thomas, she says a house would be the safe haven she and her family crave.

“It would mean safety, stability. My kids won’t have to worry about where to go to sleep tomorrow or if we’re going to be good this week or the next week,” she said.

Sykes says gifting a home to this family in need would be the ultimate Christmas miracle.

“If you can help out in any way, it would be such a blessing,” said Sykes.

Sykes says his goal is to raise enough donations to help this family buy a house by Christmas and cover their rent for a few years.

If you’d like to help this family, you can email The Prevailing Church at ThePrevailingChurchMI@gmail.com or call 248-773-6028.

