Owner’s tracking device helps police recover stolen truck

MIAMI (WFOR) — A stolen white Ford pickup truck was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade, thanks to a tracking device inside the vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade police, the vehicle’s owner reported the truck stolen shortly before 4 p.m. and used a tracking system to provide the truck’s location to officers near the area of 14478 SW 259th Street.

Police said that when officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled prompting a police pursuit.

The chase ended near SW 212th Street and SW 157th Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence near the truck, with smoke rising from its engine bay.

Local residents heard the commotion, including a mother who was in her kitchen when she noticed the sound of police sirens and helicopters overhead.

The unidentified woman told CBS News Miami she initially worried the suspect might still be on the loose, as she has young children at home.

“I was relieved to hear they caught him,” she said. “It’s surprising to learn how the owner and police worked together to track the truck down. It’s scary, but I’m thankful it ended safely.”

Authorities were urging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

