Hospital attack: Patient slams nurse on ground, breaks her leg at hospital, nurse says

By Julian Grace

North Carolina (WRAL) — A nurse is recovering Tuesday after she was attacked and severely injured by a patient at a Moore County Hospital.

According to a spokesperson from FirstHealth, a patient assaulted a nurse on Monday in the emergency department at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

The nurse, Crystal Thompson, said the patient attacked her then placed her in a chokehold, slammed her head against the floor and broke her leg.

“Honestly, looking at her, helping her today, it has broken my heart,” said Samantha Thompson, the nurse’s daughter. “Seeing her cry the way she has, it literally kills me.”

The attack comes at a time when healthcare workers are facing increased violence in the workplace. According to court data, charges for felony assault on emergency personnel are up 145% since 2014.

“I want to see a lot of change in the healthcare world,” Thompson said. “I would love to see them be able to go about this a different way. They need to be there for their nurses, they need to be there for their doctors and their EMS workers.”

The spokesperson said it is unclear what led up to the attack, but the hospital recently hired a group of police officers to help protect healthcare workers.

“This incident highlights a growing concern seen across the country,” FirstHealth said in a statement provided to WRAL News. “Violence against healthcare workers is a critical issue, and we prioritize safety and support for our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to care for others.”

Neither the Thompson family nor Moore Regional Hospital identified the patient that attacked Crystal Thompson. However, court documents obtained by WRAL News identified the patient as 35-year-old Karla Hardy.

Hardy was charged with felony assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel and resisting a public officer. Her first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

As for Crystal Thompson, a coworker has set up a GoFundMe for her to aid in her recovery. To date, it has raised more than $20,000.

