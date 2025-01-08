Official accused of stealing city funds, buying 153 pounds of steak tips, self portrait

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — The former director of the Quincy Department of Elder Services is accused of stealing money from the city and using it on things like a framed self-portrait, recording studio time, and 153 pounds of steak tips.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Josh Levy announced on Wednesday that Thomas Clasby of Fitchburg was indicted on charges of embezzlement, mail and wire fraud, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Clasby is expected to be arraigned inside a Boston federal courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said that Clasby worked for the Quincy Department of Elder Services from 1999 to April 2024. Starting in 2019, Clasby is accused of using the city’s purchase process to generate cash for himself and pay for personal items.

Accusations against Thomas Clasby

Federal investigators said Clasby had the city pay $8,950 for a music studio to produce recordings of him singing. Clasby also allegedly used city funds to pay $2,234 for 153 pounds of bourbon steak tips, $4,800 for a Toyota Prius, and $1,658 for a self-portrait that was lacquered, mounted and framed.

Clasby is also accused of paying over $38,000 to a friend’s consulting company, but never using their services. Prosecutors said Clasby’s friend cashed checks from the city, then met him at various locations to hand off the money.

“Thomas Clasby’s alleged betrayal of trust is not just a theft from the City of Quincy but an affront to the seniors he was sworn to serve and the taxpayers who funded these programs,” Levy said in a statement. “As Director of Elder Services, Mr. Clasby was entrusted with protecting vulnerable members of his community … Let this indictment serve as a reminder: public officials who exploit their positions for personal gain will be found out and held accountable for their crimes.”

In total, Clasby could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

“While I remain deeply saddened personally by what transpired, the way this matter was handled by all involved – from our staff, our outside auditors, and law enforcement – showed unequivocally that this kind of breach of the public’s trust will never be tolerated,” Quincy Mayor Tom Koch said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.