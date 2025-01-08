Richmonders without water for a second night speak out amid crisis: ‘We need to be more prepared as a city’

By Maggi Marshall

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — The River City is now without water for a second night and thousands of Richmonders are scrambling to find clean water to drink.

“Never have I lived anywhere where, no matter what the level of sophistication of the country was, where you couldn’t turn on a faucet and get some water or flush a toilet,” Gene Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson snagged the last box at the store, but said getting it out the door wasn’t a given.

He says someone tried to steal the water from his cart.

“Some man came up and tried to rip it,” he said. “They are going to start killing each other over water in this city, I’ve never seen anything like it, neither. I just turned 80 years old.”

Ronald Roane also managed to grab a case.

He wasn’t as stressed finding some.

“It’s an inconvenience, but I was prepared for it. I always keep plenty of bottled water on me,” Roane said.

A lesson he hopes the city comes to after getting out of this crisis.

“We pay enough taxes to be prepared for those things. So I think we just need to be more prepared. So hopefully it’s new administration will do something about it now that they’re challenged,” Roane said.

Securing water wasn’t as easy for everyone Tuesday.

“You have to let them know a day in advance. They just don’t come,” said Tanya Brook.

Brook has a disability and can’t drive. She couldn’t get to the store or the city’s water distribution events.

“You know, it’s just, it’s just too much,” she said.

She is one of many Richmonders hoping resources expand Wednesday to reach people like her.

“When you least expect it good people reach out and help you when you really, really need it,” Brook said.

If you’re unable to leave your home and in need of assistance, call 804-646-7000.

