Arkansas commission clears deputy in controversial arrest case

JOHNSON COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG ) — The Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training voted against decertifying former Johnson County Deputy Jason Cole for his use of force during a January 2024 arrest.

“It wasn’t about rage or losing control. It’s about gaining compliance of suspect. This guy was still attacking me. He was still trying to hit me. He was still trying to cause injury to me,” Cole said.

Cole, who now works part-time as a Tontitown police officer, was a Johnson County deputy for about two and a half years before being fired over the incident.

“Hitting a handcuffed prisoner is not supposed to happen with the closed fist,” Johnson County Sheriff Tom Hughes testified before the commission.

Hughes argued that Cole violated the department’s use of force policy and recommended decertification, but the commissioners found the use of force justified.

“I definitely hold to my faith in my family more than I do. Certification and doing what’s right. And standing up for what I believe is right,” Cole said.

“Make sure that justice wins. Make sure that, that bad guys go down and the truth gets exposed.”

“The commission made the decision. Obviously, I disagree with it or I wouldn’t have recommended decertification. But, you know, the commission made their decision and we’ll stand by that,” Hughes said.

Hughes was appointed Johnson County sheriff after former Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested and pleaded guilty to felony drug possession.

Hughes cannot seek re-election when his term ends in 2026.

“I came into the department with a reputation for having some bad actors, and all I’ve done for the last year is try to remove them and get people, and they’re going to do the right thing and treat citizens right and not abuse,” Hughes said.

Out of the four former deputies Hughes recommended for decertification, all but one were cleared by the commission.

A future hearing will determine the outcome of the remaining cases.

