‘I’m just scared of it getting so close’: WI woman experiences devastating California wildfires

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — People from Wisconsin are among the hundreds of thousands feeling the impacts of the devastating wildfires in California.

Melissa Mickelson, who was born and raised in La Crosse, is now experiencing the impact of the massive California wildfires firsthand in Los Angeles. While she’s dealt with tornadoes and snow in the Midwest, she says she hasn’t seen anything like this before.

“I’m just kind of like freaking out,” said Mickelson. “It’s I don’t know, scary. I’ve never been surrounded by fires.”

The view right outside Mickelson’s home near Hollywood Boulevard is now filled with heavy dark smoke.

“It is blue sky in one spot, but then everywhere else around me is dark clouds,” said Mickelson. “I mean it’s not even clouds, it’s dark clouds. It’s just smoke, all smoke.”

Mickelson said she was up all night watching the smoke get closer to her home, she was waiting to see if her and her boyfriend need to evacuate. After speaking with her during the day, Mickelson informed CBS 58 that she did need to evacuate Wednesday night.

“I’m just scared of it getting so close,” Mickelson said before the evacuation. “I’m scared. I’m probably most scared that if it does come this way, it’s too late for me to leave.”

She told CBS 58 she had an emergency bag packed, and she was ready to go. However, she worried about the traffic chaos it could create with so many residents trying to leave at once.

“Traffic was backed up in the Palisades and they had to evacuate their vehicles because traffic was so backed up, they had to flee on foot,” said Mickelson. “If that happens here, we are really screwed.”

Full of anxiety as she continued to hear about the homes and businesses the flames are destroying, hoping she’s not next.

“I’m like, guess what other restaurant burnt down in Malibu along the coast on the PCH,” said Mickelson. “The Real Inn burnt down, two others burnt down, the Palisades High School burnt down. I mean, there’s a lot of places that are gone.”

She said the strong winds have also been a hazard knocking over trees and damaging cars. Mickelson is one of the lucky ones in the area who still has power, while hundreds of thousands of people do not. She says residents are on constant watch hoping the flames will be tamed soon.

