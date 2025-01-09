Investigation into fire truck-Brightline crash focusing on driver’s history

By Ethan Stein

Click here for updates on this story

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Driving history has become a focus of the city of Delray Beach’s investigation into a crash between a city-owned fire truck and a Brightline train, according to records WPTV received.

At the time of the crash, which injured 15 people including three firefighters, the driver of the truck, David Wyatt, once had his driver’s license suspended.

“It’s a giant liability for the city and taxpayers,” Delray Beach Vice Mayor Juli Casale said. “It is illegal to drive without a license. It creates a liability. It could create insurance problems.”

Court records show Wyatt had his license suspended in October 2023 after failing to complete a driving school. A district court judge ordered Wyatt to attend the school after he drove onto a median on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach and hit a tree in June 2023. The citation said the crash caused about $26,000 in property damage.

WPTV has requested body camera footage of the crash and asked police if a DUI test was given.

Two of the four fire department employees placed on administrative leave for the Brightline crash, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Green and Division Chief Todd Lynch, are being investigated for the “review of the driving record” for Wyatt.

WPTV got the letters from the case through a public records request.

An email from Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin said there are two separate administrative investigations and wrote to commissioners and various city employees on Jan. 3, saying the first investigation would be paused while it conducts the second investigation regarding the review.

Wyatt, Lynch and Green haven’t returned WPTV’s request for comment.

Emails from Martin show he gave new “general orders” five days after the crash.

The first new requirement is forcing employees, who had a change in their driver’s license status, to report it through the chain of command to the deputy fire chief.

He also directed every staff member to perform a driver’s license check and provide the results to fire rescue administration staff.

“We have people in our fire department driving without a valid driver’s license and we know that,” Casale said. “I’m not happy at all with the fact that the city is withholding information from the commission.”

City Attorney Lynn Gelin said at one time 10 people didn’t have a valid license during their employment history, but she didn’t know if they were all firefighters.

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is performing an investigation. He also said it’s identified an external agent to work with them to investigate the policy side of the investigation.

“The purpose of bringing on an external agent to address the policy or administrative side of the matter is to alleviate any concerns relative to potential bias that may very well be formed internally,” Moore said. “This achieves objectivity, alleviates concerns relative to bias, and quite frankly, it’s a very efficient approach.”

Deputy Vice Mayor Rob Long emphasized nobody in the vehicle had a suspended license during the time of the crash.

WPTV asked for an interview with Martin. Delray Beach Communication Director Gina Carter didn’t answer if he would be available for an interview this week or next week, but she sent WPTV the following statement from the chief that said he’s committed to improving the department.

“My commitment to due process remains steadfast. My focus is on strengthening this department, supporting our firefighters, and ensuring that we continue to provide the highest level of service to the residents of Delray Beach.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.