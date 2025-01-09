Military members caddy for golfers at Sony Open, celebrities show out

By Kimber Collins

HONOLULU (KITV) — Pro-Am day at the Sony Open in Hawaii is full of big names and people with big hearts.

Professional golfers, actors, and community members played 18 holes of golf at the Sony Open to benefit the Friends of Hawaii Charities.

“I am not a professional golfer so my mindset is don’t take it too seriously,” said Madmen actor Jon Ham. “Just have a good time, understand the point that you are here for is to raise money and awareness and have a good time so that’s what I do.”

“It’s been great, this is my second year and it’s always been a wonderful, great experience,” said Marvel universe actor Anthony Mackie. “I never get to this side of the U.S. so to be able to come here to play with professional golfers and meet some local people is great.”

“I got to caddy for Norlander the pro and that was probably the easiest birdie I have ever seen somebody make. Swinging like it was nothing,” said Dan Seo, U.S. Air Force Captain.

The initiative is part of a program called Birdies for the Brave.

“Not everyday you get to go out and be caddy for a pro golfer, and I mean a professional PGA golfer. So if you’re big into golf, if that is a big hobby. Like I got to meet Hideki [Matsuyama] last year, I loved it and enjoyed it. Billy Horschel, such a cool dude. People like that, they connect with you and make you feel like real people,” said Gordon Lam, Birdies for the Brave Co-Chair.

For Intelligence Captain Seo, the day was a bucket list moment.

“Golf is my passion and being out here really it makes me feel so good and so lucky to be living in Hawaii and lucky to be serving my country and the Air Force. Opportunities like this, they don’t come that often,” Seo said.

The official Sony Open tournament events through Sunday are free for all active duty military members and veterans.

