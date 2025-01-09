Personal trainer helping senior citizens get fit

By Robb Coles

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — January is a month when gyms are packed and resolutions are top of mind.

A certified trainer in Nashville is helping some older folks regain the strength they’ve lost from the past and get in shape.

Jack Haynes is the owner of Next Level Fitness and a personal trainer.

“Don’t get me wrong, when people come in saying, ‘Hey, I want bigger pecs, or I want to see my abs,’ that’s great. I mean, we thrive on that stuff,” Haynes said. ” But when you have someone who comes in here in their mid-70s, their motivation may be to be able to bend over and pick up a grandchild.”

Haynes has been training people for about three decades.

According to Haynes, one of the hardest challenges older people face when working out is counteracting a lifetime of bad habits.

Ailments that could be caused by diet, or just life’s circumstances.

For his client Michael Davis, one of those habits came from his work as an architect.

“I’ve been sitting behind a drawing board and computer screen for 40 years, and I didn’t realize actually how over time I’ve lost a lot of strength and mobility,” said Davis.

Davis has been working with Haynes for about three years.

He’s seen some life-changing and possibly life-saving results.

“I’ve had a couple of situations lately where I’ve lost my balance. And rather than falling, I’ve been able to regain my balance without holding onto anything,” Davis said.

He’s got some big plans for the coming years.

“I want to increase my longevity and my activeness with my wife, my kids, my grandkids,” Davis said.

And for Haynes, he’s on a mission to get him there.

“So my goal is to take these people who had led amazing lives, have all this experience, and get them to where they can enjoy life again,” Haynes said.

According to the CDC, for people over 65, a single 15-minute session of vigorous activity can have immediate health benefits including improved sleep and lower blood pressure and anxiety.

