What are those giant pink inflatable sculptures in downtown Boston?

By Neal Riley

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — It’s a peculiar sight in downtown Boston: Giant pink people peering into restaurant windows and hanging out in alleyways.

These sculptures that are making their debut in the United States are called “Monsieur Rose” or “Mr. Pink” in English. It’s a new art installation designed to catch your attention and lift your spirits.

“These characters transform the streets into playful places and our daily travels into delightful, colorful journeys,” a website for the exhibit says.

“Cute-ism” art

Their collective name in French roughly translates to “cute-ism” from artist Philippe Katerine. The inflatable sculptures are part of this year’s Winteractive art walk.

Winteractive is the same event that brought floating clown heads to the city last year. The Downtown Boston Alliance says the reaction encouraged them to up the ante this year.

Changing people’s days

Michael Nichols with the Downtown Boston Alliance says the organization is exploring “different ways of using our downtown to have fun.”

“It is the darkest, drabbest time of year in Boston. It’s gray … just cold and bitter,” he said. “And pops of pink color, bubblegum pink dotting the downtown in now six different locations is changing people’s day.”

Mr. Pink is only the beginning of the experience – new installations will be added to the collection every day for the next week. On Thursday morning there was another eye-catching sight: A display that appeared to show a satellite or small spacecraft that had crashed onto the hood of a car.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.