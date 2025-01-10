Fort Worth Zoo takes extra steps to keep animals safe in the winter weather

By Dawn White

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — As winter weather blankets North Texas, the Fort Worth Zoo is taking special steps to ensure the safety of its animals.

The zoo experienced various types of precipitation on Thursday, including snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Despite the challenging conditions, staff members are diligently working to keep the animals safe.

Many of the zoo’s animals are not accustomed to such cold weather. “We may be a little cold, but they’re nice and cozy today,” said John Griffioen, assistant director of animal programs at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Griffioen explained that preparations for winter weather began months in advance. “That means checking things like heat bulbs, heaters, water heaters, and all of that to make sure when cold weather arrives like it does every year, we’re good to go,” he said.

Special precautions are being taken to ensure that animals whose natural habitats are warmer, such as elephants and giraffes, remain safe. “They’re all inside today. Their barns are all nice and warm, and their keepers are paying close attention to them,” Griffioen said.

Certain animals, such as ducks and penguins, are comfortable in the cold, but additional steps are still being taken to keep them warm. “Animals that will have access to outdoors may have additional bedding like our wolves, so their den boxes are nice and warm,” Griffioen said. “Then we check all the habitats and make sure everyone’s doing well.”

Some staff members are spending the night at the zoo to care for the more than 7,000 animals. “That includes our nutrition department, our veterinary department, our animal department, as well as security so they’re here on grounds if roads are really bad tomorrow and it’s hard to get in, we know the animals will be taken care of,” Griffioen said.

Engineers are also monitoring heaters and pipes overnight. The zoo was closed to the public on Thursday, and staff will assess conditions on Friday morning to determine whether to open.

