Man who weighs close to 800 pounds is overcoming health struggles after harrowing New Year’s Eve incident

By Johnette Magner

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — Chris Harrell, a Texarkana man who weighs close to 800 pounds, is making significant progress after a major fall in his home on New Year’s Eve. When Harrell called 911, firefighters had to cut a hole in the side of his wood-framed house to safely remove him.

Since the event, Harrell has been receiving treatment at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana. Although the hospital is not fully equipped to manage a patient of his size, the staff has been working diligently to address his needs and help him recover.

“He looks so much better. He sounds so much better. He’s catching his breath and able to talk,” said Harrell’s sister, Kim Spaulding. “When I first talked to him, it was hard to understand him because he was gasping for air. He was only getting about 80% of oxygen on his own, but now he’s doing much better.”

St. Michael has secured a second bed for him, after the first one deflated, and staff members are working to help him regain his ability to sit up.

Despite the improvements, Harrell still needs to transfer to a long-term care facility, where they are equipped to help him regain his mobility while losing weight.

“He has a more positive outlook and is hopeful for the future,” said Spaulding. “For a long time, he wasn’t hopeful, but now he has his hope back.”

