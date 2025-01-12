Lack of snow is having impacts on some winter businesses, events

By Ubah Ali

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The lack of measurable snow is grinding some gears. While some winter activities are thriving, others are just holding onto hope.

Local snowmobile clubs say they are ready to rev their engine, but the lack ofo significant snowfall is delaying their season.

James Smeby is the Secretary of the Inver Grove Heights Snowmobile Club. In his 53 years on- he says the last two years have been difficult.

Hundreds of miles of trails closed or too thin for riders, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s really hurting people up north who need us to go up there and ride on their trails use their motels,” Smeby said.

Meanwhile the dog sledding community is also off to a slow start.

Lack of snow has prompted the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby to be canceled this year, the organizers announced in a press release Thursday.

The 2025 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon postponed after organizers canceled last year.

“We got the right weather; we need cold weather like this, or it melts,” Smeby said. “We have the right temperature we just don’t have right amount of snow.”

It’s the right temps keeping the ice from melting. Making Minnesota Ice Fest at TCO Stadium-Viking Lakes in Eagan possible after a tough year in 2024.

Smeby says he’s optimistic that snow will banket the state soon.

