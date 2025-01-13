Argument over loud music leads to shooting, barricade: police

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia’s SWAT team responded to a shooting in the city’s Frankford section a man shot a woman four times while arguing over loud music.

It happened at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Kinsey Street at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 30-year-old suspect then barricaded himself on the 3rd floor of the crime scene until another resident convinced the man to surrender to police. A weapon was also recovered.

The 31-year-old woman was found in the hallway of the house with gunshot wounds to the stomach, groin and left arm. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

