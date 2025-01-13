Over 2 dozen cars broken into during University of Michigan men’s basketball game

By Paula Wethington

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Over two dozen parked vehicles were broken into Sunday while a University of Michigan men’s basketball game was in progress.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said in its announcement that it is “actively investigating” the break-ins, after getting a report around 4 p.m. about criminal activity in the Pioneer High School parking lot near the Crisler Center. Michigan hosted the University of Washington in conference play that day, with the Wolverines winning the basketball game.

Upon investigation, officers learned a total of 27 vehicles were entered, with windows smashed, in the high school parking lot.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, email its tip line at tips@a2gov.org or submit a tip to its Silent Witness portal at aapd.a2gov.org/silentwitness.

To help deter such incidents, the department also asked local residents and visitors to not leave any of the following items visible from outside of a vehicle:

Purses or wallets. Cell phones. Cash, credit cards and debit cards. Electronic devices. Personal identification.

