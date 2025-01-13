Schools closed for the day after staff member posts threat on social media, police say



WCBS

By Hannah Kliger, Nick Caloway

Click here for updates on this story

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WCBS/WLNY) — Schools in Montclair, New Jersey are closed Monday due to what the superintendent called a “security concern,” but officials now say the potential threat “has been neutralized.”

CBS News New York learned a staff member, who is currently on administrative leave from the district, allegedly made a threat on social media that was directed at a specific staff member at Northeast Elementary School.

Police said the person who made the threat, identified as 45-year-old Amir Doctry, was detained around 8 a.m. at a home in Philadelphia. He was charged with terroristic threats, and more charges are pending.

Montclair, N.J. school district closed for the day

Interim Superintendent Damen G. Cooper first posted a message on the district’s website around 5 a.m. saying all schools in the district would be closed for the day. Families also received texts and robocalls alerting them about the closure.

“Late yesterday evening, we were made aware of a potential threat to our district. Upon receiving this information, we immediately contacted the Montclair Police Department and have been closely following their guidance,” Cooper wrote in the initial message. “I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority.”

The superintendent later shared an update saying, “I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized.”

“I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority,” the update continued. “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support throughout this time.”

Montclair school news has parents “really nervous”

Montclair is located in Essex County, New Jersey, and the district is made up of nearly a dozen schools, including one high school, three middle schools and seven elementary schools.

Students returned from winter break on Thursday, Jan. 2, and classes have been in session for just over a week into the new year.

“Really nervous,” said one parent of a ninth grader. “But I know that this is, unfortunately, not uncommon today. But yeah, it makes me really nervous.”

Monday’s announcement left some families scrambling to make alternate child care arrangements, but officials apparently believed the situation raised enough of a safety concern to justify the closure and inconvenience.

“Obviously, the morning would have went differently, had I known sooner. We’re actually at the bus stop, and that’s when I’m just finding out through an article I read online,” said another parent who found out right before school.

Police added they would like to reassure the public that there is no further danger to the community. So far, school officials have not confirmed whether they will reopen Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.