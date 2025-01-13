Sexual assault suspect believed to have HIV: report; victims advised to get tested

By KGO staff

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KGO) — A Mountain View barber on the run after being accused of sexual assaults is believed to have HIV, Santa Clara County authorities said on Wednesday.

Court documents say Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla, 34, has the virus which can cause AIDS, and authorities are urging his victims to get tested, according to our media partner, The Mercury News.

He was charged last year with sexually assaulting two men, allegedly kidnapping one of his own clients in the process. But Orla skipped court after posting bail.

Orla is now accused in more than two dozen drugged sex assaults dating back to 2018.

“We have reason to believe that there are at least 20, if not more,” Santa Clara Co. District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit Deputy District Attorney Christopher Paynter said in November 2024. “It does seem that these various victims were either unconscious, or intoxicated, or a combination of both based on the video evidence that has been obtained by law enforcement thus far.”

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Mountain View Police at (650) 903-6618 or email Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov or Detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.

Or contact the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office at (408) 792-1013 or email cpaynter@dao.sccgov.org

