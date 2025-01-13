Woman transforms tragedy into hope with Blessing Barn for those in need

By Gracee Mattiace

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — One woman is turning tragedy into blessings with what she calls the Blessing Barn in Swannanoa.

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday along US-70 in Swannanoa, the Blessing Barn is a place where people in need can “shop” for essential items.

Kristen Hicks, who lives in Swannanoa, said it is a way for people to be helped with dignity.

“We wanted to make sure our community and surrounding communities have a place to shop,” Hicks said.

Hicks and volunteers from Western North Carolina and all across the country collect supplies and organize them into a store-like layout.

“We provide shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush[es], toothpaste, shoes, clothes, all of the above – anything that somebody might need now,” Hicks said.

She said it has been incredible to see the support come in from all over the country.

“Quilts being brought from Alaska, and people serving from Ohio and Michigan and Georgia – I mean from everywhere,” Hicks said.

Helene took out Lynn Floyd’s farm in Burnsville, and she visited the Blessing Barn to gather supplies for her neighbors.

“I’m trying to collect for these folks and quite frankly, a lot of the folks that are in the biggest need are almost too shy to get things,” Floyd said.

“So, I’ve been going to get things and bringing it back to their homes,” she said.

She described how much of a difference it makes to know people want to help and care for those in need.

“Not only from the people in this state, but also the people from out of state,” she said.

Hicks said she has big plans for the new year, and has officially made a 501c3 called “The Blessing Project.”

“We actually have plans in 2025 to purchase a Blessing Bus, and so that’s our next project. We want to get to people who can’t get to us,” she said.

As of Jan. 4, 2025, Hicks acquired a “Blessing Bus” and is in the process of remodeling it to take to people in need.

Amongst all the uncertainty and sadness, Hicks says she knows God will provide what the community needs.

“I know that God has a plan. I am working and honored to be His hands and feet and to listen to what He has in store. And all of it will come to fruition,” Hicks said.

