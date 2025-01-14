8-year-old boy had ‘horrific’ injuries in fatal dog attack, sheriff says

By Matt Leonard

Click here for updates on this story

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County Animal Services are investigating after a boy was killed by a pair of dogs Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, two dogs attacked an 8-year-old boy just before 5 p.m. Monday in an area off County Road 15A north of DeLand. VCSO said witnesses called 911 and attempted CPR on the boy, but he died from his injuries.

In a news conference Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood called the boy’s injuries horrific and said dogs had been “terrorizing” the neighborhood for weeks.

He said the boy was riding his bike with a friend when he stopped to pet one of the dogs. That’s when the attack happened.

Chitwood said the boy’s mom dove on top of the boy.

The dogs were on the loose before being chased by deputies and caught by Volusia County Animal Services. The dogs are being held in quarantine. One dog is described as a pit bull and the other a mixed breed.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Chitwood said, “I don’t know what anyone can say to ease the immense pain this family is feeling tonight. This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents. I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your hearts as they face their worst nightmare.”

A joint investigation is underway between the sheriff’s office and animal services.

The woman who owns the dogs has not signed permission for humane euthanasia, Chitwood said.

Chitwood said the ultimate goal is to have the woman charged.

“She needs to be held accountable,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.