Artist creates eye-catching Lions snow sculpture

ROSEVILLE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Ed Stross is an artist, devoted Lions fan, and lover of the winter weather.

When it comes to his art, he told me he can make a masterpiece with just about any tool.

“It’s free. Our supplies from the heavens, you know? And I get so giddy. You know, I’m 63 years old, but I feel like I’m nine years old,” said Ed.

Right at the corner of Gratiot and Utica in Roseville, to honor the Lions and their success, Ed has been outside three times a day- every day- since the first snow. All he needs is a screwdriver, snow, and his hands to design this giant Lion’s head he’s named Gritty.

“I’m not going to let it melt until they win the Super Bowl,” said Ed.

