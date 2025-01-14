New OB/GYN mobile van aims to increase access to care in underserved communities

By Megan Shinn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new mobile health van in town, and it’s ready to provide health care to women in underserved communities.

On Tuesday, Allegheny Health Network unveiled the new van, which will provide OB/GYN services to communities. You’ll see it in McKeesport, Charleroi, Braddock and McKees Rocks.

The goal is to improve maternal health outcomes in Pittsburgh-area communities. According to the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in 2024, the maternal mortality rate in the United States was about 10 deaths per 100,000 births.

“We have amazing care at all of our hospitals, but our hospitals are only in where they are, brick and mortar,” said Dr. Grace Ferguson, the physician lead of the mobile health van.

“For example, from here, it’s two buses and a 17-minute walk, which is really insurmountable if you have a baby in your belly or on your hip,” she said.

“This is our effort to show people that we are so invested, we want to bring the care to you,” she added.

They’ll offer everything from basic care to specialty care coordination.

“Breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears for cervical cancer screening. We can do counseling on birth control and pregnancy planning,” said Ferguson.

It’s a mobile clinic that won’t turn away women based on insurance. The chair of AHN Women’s Institute, Marcia Klein-Pate, said it’s aligned with AHN’s mission.

“I’m really excited about this,” Klein-Pate said. “I have really been working with a lot of like-minded people trying to think about how we can continue to decrease barriers for women and it’s a great day for us.”

It’s a great day for women with more access to female health services now saving the lives of women we love.

“It’s so important because women are known for really putting themselves second in their family, so if something hurts, but it’s not killing you, you’re probably going to take your kids to school and move on. We want to make it so easy that there’s no reason you don’t get your care,” said Ferguson.

The first stop for this mobile health clinic is at the McKeesport library. It’ll start providing services on the first Tuesday of March.

