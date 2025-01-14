“Open-air drug markets” continue to plague the Bronx, leaders say. Here’s what a congressman wants done.

By Natalie Duddridge

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — Bronx leaders are asking New York City and the state to crack down on what they’re calling “open-air drug markets.”

Community members say the drug problem in the borough is getting worse. Shop owners say they constantly call 311 and police to clear encampments and drug paraphernalia.

The quest to clean up the “hub”

“There are syringes everywhere, because you have drug addicts injecting themselves with fentanyl in the presence of every day people, and it’s unacceptable,” Congressman Ritchie Torres said.

Torres said he is working with the local business improvement district leaders, who are calling for ongoing enforcement, including a task force dedicated to cleaning up what’s known as the “hub,” an area near Third Avenue and East 149th Street.

“I’ve reversed 76 overdoses in my time at the Third Avenue BID,” said Javier Medina, the executive director of the Southern Boulevard Business Improvement District.

“Our plan is to form a task force similar to 125th and Lex, get multi-agency, longer-term initiative,” added Pedro Suarez, executive director of the Third Avenue BID.

CBS News New York covered this issue when Torres first drew attention it back in September. He says nothing has changed.

“We are calling upon the state to grant the mayor the authority he needs to relocate those with severe mental health, chemical addiction from the street and subways to a health care setting where they belong,” Torres said.

He’s also calling for bail reform laws.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office responds

The governor’s office released a statement, saying, in part, “We’re not taking public safety advice from a politician who supported defunding $1 billion from the NYPD and voted to decriminalize public urination.”

The office also said the governor is committed to bail reform and fixing involuntary commitment.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office says in that area the city has disposed of more than 7,300 syringes, helped place more than 860 people in treatment, and has passed out more than 13,000 overdose reversing naloxone kits, but added there’s much more work to be done.

“It’s very dangerous, especially at night”

Community members say they need real sustained action to restore safety in the neighborhood.

A salon manager told CBS News New York that staff and customers do not feel safe coming to her Third Avenue business.

“All our workers [are] scared,” she said.

She showed videos from outside her shop and said people openly inject drugs, leave behind needles, urinate and defecate, causing all kinds of safety and security concerns.

“Customer is scared. Customer come today say crazy people, the knife, give me money,” the salon manager said.

“It’s very dangerous, especially at night,” one woman said.

Alan Metz runs a clothing store across the street.

“Bumped into a couple of guys injecting drugs into their neck or their face. It’s really an awful way to start the day,” Metz said.

