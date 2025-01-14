Police: Savannah resident beaten in his own home by suspects posing as Amazon delivery men

By Graham Cawthon and Brooke Butler

Click here for updates on this story

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Police in Savannah are investigating a home invasion and assault where the suspects were dressed as Amazon delivery men.

According to a police report from the Savannah Police Department, it happened Saturday morning on the 500 block of Price Street. Two men approach the home. After a few moments, they force their way in and a commotion can be heard inside.

After they leave, the victim is heard yelling for help.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to find the front door of the home ajar and the victim covered in blood.

The 66-year-old victim told police that he heard a knock at the door, looked out and saw two men “which appeared to be from Amazon based on their clothing, holding a box.”

When he opened the door, he told police, he was attacked and assaulted.

Both suspects reportedly asked where money was before hitting him in the head with a metal object.

A witness at the scene told officers that he saw a black man wearing an Amazon jacket running on E. Huntingdon Street towards E. Broad Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Video evidence was collected at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip through the SPD mobile app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.