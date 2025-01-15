Congestion pricing causing new battle to park among drivers in residential neighborhoods



WABC

By Anthony Carlo

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Congestion pricing has already had a ton of impact already on New York City, the latest being the battle for parking spots.

Since the plan went into effect a little over a week ago, drivers have become desperate to find ways to park above 60th Street and riding mass transit downtown to avoid the toll.

People in those neighborhoods say commuters are taking up all the spots and creating even more traffic. Waddit Cruz — a doorman on the Upper West Side — has noticed the trend, which has elevated into a war.

“Different cars, different plates,” he said.

Elevator mechanic Richard Coleman has also witnessed the difficulty firsthand.

“While I’m parking, walking away from my car, I see the people arguing and bickering over spots,” Coleman added.

Eyewitness News counted more than 12 vehicles with New Jersey license plates all parked within a two-block radius and feet away from the nearest subway stop.

“Definitely a lot more Jersey plates,” acknowledged Francesca Layana, Washington Heights. “Actually this morning coming off the bridge – because I live close towards 187th where the bridge is – definitely was more congestion, more traffic, more buses and more cars.”

Layana said that double-parked vehicles and drivers making their own spots have now become the norm around the area, something that is having a residual impact.

While congestion pricing’s core focus has been on Manhattan’s central business district, the MTA is estimating 219,000 fewer vehicles a week coming into the city.

