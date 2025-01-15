Police investigate 1960s murder of toddler after remains found in apartment

By Carly Yoshida

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Police are seeking help in a murder investigation after skeletal remains were found in a Waikiki apartment, wrapped in a newspaper from the 1960s.

The remains have been identified as belonging to Mary Sue Fink, who was about 2 or 3 years old at the time of her death. She was born on April 29, 1959, and is believed to have been murdered between 1961 and 1963.

The remains were discovered inside a closet while it was being cleaned. Honolulu medical examiners report that the remains show fractures consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.