66-year-old woman arrested in targeted hit-and-run that killed Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police have arrested a 66-year-old woman in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a Milwaukee man early Tuesday morning..

Police said the homicide took place around 6:40 a.m. near the corner of 14th and North, when a suspect in a dark-colored sedan intentionally hit the victim before driving away.

That victim later died from their injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 41-year-old Mamadou Bamba.

CBS 58 spoke with a neighbor off-camera who said he heard a “big boom.”

That noise may have been the result of the suspect’s car hitting a transformer shortly down the road, which We Energies confirmed knocked out the power for a local nearby business.

Loved ones, including Bamba’s mother and daughter, placed balloons at the scene with messages of remembrance.

“He was always so happy, just a kind-hearted person. Very friendly,” said Amanda, the mother of Bamba’s child. “I don’t know why anybody would want to do this.”

Police were searching for the unidentified suspect, who they say fled the vehicle. MPD says they arrested a 66-year-old woman on Thursday, Jan. 15. Criminal charges are pending review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips online service.

