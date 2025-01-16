A true All-Star: Young girl overcomes cancer to take part in junior livestock show

By Eran Hami

ROBSTOWN, Texas (KRIS) — The All-Star Show has become a fan favorite at the Nueces County Livestock Show, drawing bigger crowds than some showing events. It’s become a great tradition, and one contestant in particular has fought very hard to get there.

The All-Star Show gives children with special needs or disabilities the opportunity to show a goat, just like other 4-H participants. Broken up into several age groups, kids of all ages through high school took part Wednesday evening.

4-year-old Paisley Rabe took part in the first group. She wasn’t even sure if she was going to get the chance to walk a goat this year.

“Kind of like a full circle moment. Just excited for her to start her livestock show adventure, I guess you could say, and see how it pans out for her,” her father, Preston Rabe, said.

Paisley was diagnosed with Leukemia in November 2023. There was uncertainty in her being able to take part in her first All-Star Show.

“She’s just been fighting ever since,” Preston said. “She went to remission in December, so now she’s able to be here.”

“We just wanted to do it in honor of JJ to support the Family Fields of Hopes and Dreams,” Paisley’s mother, Natalynn McRae, said.

JJ Falcon was a participant at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show from fifth grade through his senior year. However, he died from osteosarcoma in 2023. His mother Catherine Falcon said in his final year at the livestock show, he showed his goat after having his leg amputated. Now a picture of him hangs in the main arena at the show.

Catherine created Family Fields of Hopes and Dreams in honor of JJ. It’s a nonprofit to help kids with cancer fighting for a dream.

“My son had a lot of dreams, and we were able to make those dreams with the help of the community. So, I want to be able to help those other kids have their dreams come true as well,” she said.

Family Fields of Hopes and Dreams is giving back with five scholarships awarded to winners at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

The Junior Livestock Show continues through Saturday, Jan. 18.

