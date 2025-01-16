High school coach arrested for trying to bring gun into gym, police say

By Stephanie Moore

GEORGETOWN, South Carolina (WYFF) — A high school basketball coach in South Carolina was arrested after he tried to bring a gun into the school gym after an altercation with another coach, according to police.

Georgetown police said they were called about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to Georgetown High School about an altercation between two assistant basketball coaches.

One of the coaches left the gym, went to his vehicle, got a handgun, and tried to re-enter the gym where he was stopped at the door and asked to leave, according to police.

The suspect, Timothy Hallman, 64, then drove off campus, according to police.

He was taken into custody at his home and is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The handgun was recovered by law enforcement and Hallman was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

