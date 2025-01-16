Residents demand overhaul of animal control after cruelty allegations

By Neydja Petithomme

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office served a criminal summons to Kevin Gonzalez, 30, for Instigating or promoting cruelty to animals, after deputies responded to a call from a neighbor about an allegation of animal cruelty.

Regina Doty said she discovered the puppies malnourished and neglected.

Doty made the initial call and she said both law enforcement and animal control failed to investigate.

“The animal control we talked with, just refused to even come out and try to find the cause of death,” said Doty.

In the midst of the first failed attempt from law enforcement and animal control, Doty discovered the first deceased puppy on Dec. 27 in her backyard.

“It was awful, I called my boyfriend at work just squalling. I was standing in the house and I walked out to see and then I walked around the house I was just crying uncontrollably,” Doty said.

The second deceased puppy was located on Jan. 10 in the woods.

Doty said it wasn’t until the situation gained attention on Facebook that it sparked outrage among the residents and caught the attention of law enforcement.

Many are calling for restrictor regulations and better enforcement to ensure the safety of pets in the community.

There is a petition demanding a replacement of Rutherford County’s current animal control management.

As of Jan. 15, the petition has more than 500 signatures.

The petition starter is Diane Bahrenburg, a volunteer for a local animal rescue in Rutherford County.

The petition reads:

“This position has given me a tragic insight into the grim condition of animals in our community – a condition brought about by the gross mismanagement of the current animal control leadership, in addition to irresponsible pet ownership. More often than not, animals are brought to our rescue after being negligently turned away by the county animal control. The burden falls heavily on our rescue team, which neither has the space nor the financial resources to tend to all of these animals. This is a bleak contradiction given that our rescue organization depends entirely on donations, while the county animal control is allocated over $400,000 of taxpayers’ money every year to carry out its duty.

Frequent allegations surround the current team, including their failure to conduct proper investigations into claims of neglect and inability to take action even in evident cases. It’s quite alarming that the life and death of our town’s animal population hinges upon individuals like public health director Jason Masters, who along with his team, lack proper training, essential understanding of applicable laws, and the will to enforce strict animal abuse laws.

We can no longer sit by as animals in our care suffer due to bureaucratic incompetence. It is urgent that we replace Director Jason Masters and the current staff at Rutherford County Animal Control with competent management and staff – those trained and willing to uphold laws designed for the protection of animals.

It’s time to bring about a change that ensures the safety and welfare of our animal population, a change that brings in leadership able to act, not just receive funds and ignore the cries for help. It’s time we demand better for our animal friends. Please sign this petition to urge Rutherford County to replace the current animal control team with a competent one that genuinely cares for all critters.”

