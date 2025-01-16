Student tests positive for lead poisoning after exposure in school

By Mariana La Roche and Kendall Keys

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee health officials and school administrators are responding after discovering lead-based paint at Golda Meir Lower Campus following a confirmed case of childhood lead poisoning.

“We treat these serious matters very, very urgently,” Sean Kane, Milwaukee Public Schools Senior Director of the Department of Facilities and Maintenance Services, said.

The Milwaukee Health Department told WISN 12 News it identified the case and traced the likely source to lead-based paint found in a basement bathroom at the school. The Milwaukee Public Schools Facilities and Maintenance Department is working with health officials to address the situation.

“Last week, we were notified that we had a student that had elevated blood levels with lead,” Kane said. “We had certified people go in there and stabilize the situation and also whatever we need to do to remediate the situation moving forward.”

Health department officials said the investigation started in November.

“They [the family] notified us just last week about the potential exposure in the school,” Tyler Weber, Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health for the health department, said.

Golda Meir School Lower Campus has students in grades three through five.

Officials would not answer how the exposure happened.

“Even if we gave that information, it might make it more identifiable for who the child might be,” Weber said.

The district and the health department both referred to the case as “unusual” and “unique.”

“Is there a concern that this child may not be the only one affected?” WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked.

“Not at this time,” Weber said.

Weber said there aren’t any concerns about lead in the school’s water.

“The school does not have lead service lines. The drinking fountains are filtered water. We have a lead risk assessment team going back on Saturday for a more thorough investigation, and they’ll be testing more water if needed,” Weber said.

The affected building is part of MPS’s aging infrastructure, with most district buildings constructed before 1980.

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys spoke with parents at school pickup who were concerned about the exposure.

“Now I’m just a little concerned with how the kid got the lead poisoning,” said Kendal Thomas, an MPS parent. “I need every area of the school to be tested.”

The average age of MPS buildings is 82 years. Officials say they regularly maintain these historic structures through encapsulation, protective barriers and the removal of lead-based materials when necessary.

The health department said it will not be going into other MPS buildings to check for lead exposure risks, and that that is the district’s responsibility.

The district said it’s something it is already doing as a part of its lead safety program.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.