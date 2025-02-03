Chair falls off lift at Attitash Mountain in Bartlett, fire marshal’s office says

By Imani Fleming, Ray Brewer

BARTLETT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board are investigating after a chair fell off a ski lift at Attitash Mountain in Bartlett.

Authorities said it happened just after 12 p.m. on Sunday on the Flying Bear Lift at Bear Peak.

An adult male was in the chair when it dislodged and fell approximately 20 feet. Witnesses said he was conscious and walking after the fall. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to News 9, Vail Resorts, which operates Attitash Mountain said, “Attitash Mountain can confirm an incident occurred on its Flying Bear chairlift today, Sunday, February 2, 2025. The safety of our guests is our top priority, and the resort is investigating the incident.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears a mechanical failure caused the chair to dislodge from the cable.

David Gunzburger, an avid skier, said he had never seen anything like it.

“I’m there alot and so it’s kinda scary, it’s a nightmare. The worst possible situation,” Gunzburger said.

Moments before the fall, Gunzburger said he sensed something was off with the lift, but didn’t give it too much thought.

“I was riding the singles line and I said it to the guy I was with, like “Are we really gonna do this?’ We kinda look at each other like yeah, let’s get on it,” Gunzburger said.

After the lift was stopped for about 10 minutes, Gunzburger said he saw ski patrol pulling an injured man on a sled.

“He was backboarded, neck brace on,” Gunzburger said.

The lifts are inspected daily ahead of operations and the New Hampshire Passenger Tramway Safety Board inspects the lifts every year.

Officials said the lift manufacturer has been contacted and is helping with the investigation. No other injuries were reported. The lift remains closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603)-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

