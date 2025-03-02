Record-setting swimmer Annabel Olivo credits late friend with making her stronger

By Jori Parys

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Eleven University of Chicago women’s swimmers are getting set for the Division III championships later this month, including junior Annabel Olivo, who has made an impact in the pool while dealing with the loss of a friend.

When it comes to goals, Olivo has always aimed high.

“I had a list, and my list was like UChicago, Harvard was on that list, Columbia was on that list, U of I was on my list, and it ended up kind of going down to those,” she said.

University of Chicago swimming head coach Jason Weber said Olivo was one of the team’s top recruits coming out of high school.

“She’s the first in her family to go to college, which was really impressive. Overall, just a really impressive person,” he said.

Olivo would find success quickly swimming at the University of Chicago, after a great career at West Aurora High School

“She came here, and right away became just a force; practice, training, competitions. She was leading lanes, she was winning events,” Weber said.

But it was in high school where she met her best friend, Megan Sporny, someone she says made her stronger.

“She had cancer. She had been a really good runner. She wanted to do something where she could be active that was low impact, so she turned to swimming,” Olivo said.

The two stayed close through high school and through challenging times.

“Her cancer would come back, and then she would beat it, and then during her freshman year of college it came back and it was pretty rough,” Olivo said. “It was just a really hard time.”

Megan passed away from brain and spinal cancer in June of 2023.

“I started going to therapy after that, because I felt like there was a lot. Freshman year was a lot, and then that was a game changer for me,” Olivo said.

The pool was also an outlet. Olivo became an All-American in several events, while also setting a Maroons program record in the 100-yard freestyle that season.

“When I was having a bad day, I would go to practice, and then my day would become bright,” Olivo she said. “I just think swimming has always been that for me. It’s always been that, like, release of emotion.”

Olivo continues to be a top performer for the program, and despite having dealt with a leg injury, is looking to end her junior season strong.

“I would like to get back to those school records. It’s been a couple years since I went those times. I know I’m a stronger person. I’m a stronger athlete. There’s always more. There’s more to come, there’s more to do,” she said.

If her time as a Maroon is any indicator, setting records is only the beginning.

