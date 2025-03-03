Bouncer at nightclub arrested for manslaughter after fight with patron who refused to pay for tacos

By Spencer Burt

Click here for updates on this story

OGDEN, Utah (KSTU) — One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight at an Ogden nightclub that all began with a dispute over tacos.

Ogden Police said the incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 23, at an unidentified club near Washington Blvd. and 35th Street.

Martin Esparza Espinoza, 56, was working as a security guard at the club. Police said he was “confronting” a man who refused to pay for tacos. This escalated into a fight, which ended with the customer lying in the middle lane of Washington Blvd.

Police said Espinoza and two other security guards (who were not named in the police report) left the man lying in the street. Then, less than a minute later, a car pulled out of a nearby parking lot. The driver turned left and ended up running over the victim. Police added that they’re not sure whether the driver of the car was involved in the fight.

Espinoza was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter, a 2nd-degree felony, ordered by a judge to be held without bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.