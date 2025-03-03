Delta employee struck by vehicle at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Delta Air Lines employee remains in the hospital, and a suspect is in custody, after a vehicle-pedestrian accident last week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

While authorities are providing few details, they did confirm that the employee was struck by a catering truck.

“Our hearts are with our colleague who was involved in an accident with a catering truck in Detroit. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers and we will fully investigate what happened,” read a statement from a Delta spokesperson on the circumstances.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police and Fire crews responded to the Wednesday morning accident on the airfield, and a WCAA spokesperson said one person has been taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing, the WCAA said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.