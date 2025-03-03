NY prison guards will be fired if corrections strike continues, DOCCS letter says

By Jenna DeAngelis

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York prison guards, who have been on strike for two weeks, faced termination if they refused to return to work Monday, according to Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials.

While many striking members went back to work over the weekend, those who have not faced losing their jobs and their health care. A termination notice was sent to anyone who has been on strike for more than 11 consecutive work days.

During a DOCCS briefing Monday, officials said less than 10 workers have received the notices.

“None of these actions we take lightly,” said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security.

State officials also announced a website that outlines the details of the deal to end the strike, called a consent award.

Corrections officers and sergeants at nearly all of the state’s 42 prisons have been walking out since Feb. 17, demanding the state address safety and staffing concerns. Members of the National Guard were called in to help maintain order and operations, and visitation was canceled at facilities statewide.

Late Thursday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul said a tentative agreement had been reached to end the strike, which was illegal under state law and not sanctioned by the union. The concessions included a temporary bump in overtime pay, along with a 90-day suspension of the HALT Act reforms that limited the use of solitary confinement and the striking workers blamed for a rise in attacks on staff.

On Sunday, the DOCCS commissioner made a final push, saying on social media anyone who remains on strike “will have their’s and their dependents’ health care removed retroactively to the first day they were AWOL, and you will not be eligible for COBRA.” He urged them to come back to work Monday and said they will continue to have an open dialogue about making facilities safer places to work.

