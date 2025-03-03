Police officer’s act of kindness captured on video

By Kayleigh Randle

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky (WLEX) — A Georgetown police officer’s random act of kindness goes much further than just Georgetown after a video capturing a sweet moment was shared across Facebook.

Small acts of kindness can go a long way, but not all get caught on video. On Friday, Georgetown Police Officer Rodney Johnson was filmed showing his random act of kindness.

“Well, it was just a normal routine patrol, I was driving on Paris Pike and I noticed traffic was backing,” Johnson explains.

He realized it was because a woman in a wheelchair who was trying to go home. Without hesitation, Johnson parked his cruiser, turned on his lights and began wheeling her down the street.

Traffic remained stopped until he returned to his cruiser.

“It was just instinct. I mean that’s what we’re here for, to help people. And when I pulled over, I got behind her and just pushed her home. And unbeknownst to me, some lady was recording and I had no idea,” said Johnson.

The video taken by a person driving by and was sent to the Georgetown police, who then posted it to Facebook. The video has already reached 1,300 views, and several people have commented thanking Johnson for his kindness.

“We’re out here doing a job, you know, trying to help people as much as we can, and then you know, to have that much love and respect to come from the public saying that. It’s very humbling,” said Johnson. “That’s what we do. We serve and protect the community. We help people that need to be helped and sometimes when people can’t help themselves, we step in and we provide that help that they need.”

Johnson says you never know when someone is watching. He follows the motto ‘do the right thing even when no one is watching.’

